Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMMNY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of SMMNY stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 381,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

