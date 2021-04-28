Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIEGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

SIEGY stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $86.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,233. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.67. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $87.56. The firm has a market cap of $146.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

