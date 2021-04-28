Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 19.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 113,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 129,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

GLAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

GLAD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. 506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,654. The company has a market cap of $353.49 million, a P/E ratio of -181.00 and a beta of 1.49. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.