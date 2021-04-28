Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 2.6% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,549,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,593,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $17,849,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $503.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $482.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.04. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $271.91 and a 52-week high of $504.60.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

