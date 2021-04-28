Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $75.99. The company had a trading volume of 27,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,740. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $85.95.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

