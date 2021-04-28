Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.39. 101,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,468. The company has a market cap of $172.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.16.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.