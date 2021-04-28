Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Grows By 900.0%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WYNMY opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

