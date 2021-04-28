Short Interest in USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Increases By 6,400.0%

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 6,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

USA Equities stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63. USA Equities has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.77.

USA Equities Company Profile

USA Equities Corp. focuses on healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It intends to develop digital therapeutics, behavior based remote patient monitoring, chronic care, and preventive medicines. The company also provides QHSLab, a cloud based medical office and mobile patient education solution; and distributes AllergiEnd, an allergy diagnostic and allergen immunotherapy system, and related components to non-allergy specialist physicians.

