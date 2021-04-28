Short Interest in USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Increases By 6,400.0%

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 6,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
USA Equities stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63. USA Equities has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.77.
USA Equities Company Profile
