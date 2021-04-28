Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Expands By 366.7%

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of GGZ opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.