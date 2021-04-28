Short Interest in The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Decreases By 68.3%

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the March 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKEAY opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The Bank of East Asia has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Bank of East Asia’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

