Short Interest in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expands By 293.8%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,300 shares, a growth of 293.8% from the March 31st total of 210,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

Shares of TFII opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.29. TFI International has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $81.46.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

