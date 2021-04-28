Short Interest in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expands By 293.8%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,300 shares, a growth of 293.8% from the March 31st total of 210,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.27.
Shares of TFII opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.29. TFI International has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $81.46.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.