Short Interest in Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Expands By 734.6%

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a growth of 734.6% from the March 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCLRY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. 47,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,578. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. Technicolor has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $49.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on TCLRY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Technicolor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Technicolor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Technicolor SA develops, creates, and delivers products and services for the media and entertainment sectors in France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home.

