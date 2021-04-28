Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Increases By 640.0%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 640.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.43% of Taitron Components worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.