Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Rises By 700.0%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered Société BIC to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

BICEY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.80. 720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59. Société BIC has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $33.95.

SociÃ©tÃ© BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products in Europe, North and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, the Oceania, and Asia. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, stickers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphic, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, slate tablets, stylus for tablets, crayons, art and craft kits, erasers, temporary tattoo markers, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; correction fluids, pens, and tapes; and gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

