Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Drops By 65.6%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the March 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $51.54.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

