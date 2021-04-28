Short Interest in SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Decreases By 96.9%

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of SITC International stock remained flat at $$38.25 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349. SITC International has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

