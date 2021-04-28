Short Interest in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Rises By 633.8%

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,500 shares, an increase of 633.8% from the March 31st total of 103,500 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 265,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Shares of SCPE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,449. SC Health has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08.
In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $36,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SC Health Company Profile
SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
Read More: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for SC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.