Short Interest in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Rises By 633.8%

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,500 shares, an increase of 633.8% from the March 31st total of 103,500 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 265,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of SCPE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,449. SC Health has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $36,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SC Health by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 547,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 212,287 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of SC Health in the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SC Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,798,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SC Health in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in SC Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

SC Health Company Profile

SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

