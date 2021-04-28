Short Interest in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Drops By 92.2%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the March 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PHAR opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $21.99.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
