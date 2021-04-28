Short Interest in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Drops By 92.2%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the March 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PHAR opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,895,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Pharming Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. JW Asset Management LLC owned 2.97% of Pharming Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.