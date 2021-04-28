Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Rises By 851.6%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 851.6% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PSHZF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 45,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,555. Pershing Square has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.