Short Interest in Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Decreases By 82.5%

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the March 31st total of 607,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,401,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OZSC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 54,884,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,930,578. Ozop Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.50.

About Ozop Energy Solutions

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronic equipment for the use in power conversion. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Zelienople, Pennsylvania.

