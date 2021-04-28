Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Decreases By 96.4%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE NXC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.