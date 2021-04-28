Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Increases By 738.9%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 738.9% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE NTZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.42. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,757. The company has a market cap of $169.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units.

