Short Interest in Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Increases By 643.1%

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,600 shares, a growth of 643.1% from the March 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,973,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MINE remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,260,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,509,750. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Minerco has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
About Minerco
Featured Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Minerco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.