Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Decreases By 92.3%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ EEMA opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $100.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 253,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 104,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,191 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.