Short Interest in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Drops By 70.3%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,800 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the March 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other InspireMD news, Director Thomas J. Kester purchased 120,960 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $74,995.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.06% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NSPR traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $6.62. 45,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,005. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.41. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 110.91% and a negative net margin of 276.89%. As a group, analysts expect that InspireMD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

