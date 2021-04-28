Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Expands By 228.8%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 228.8% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSMGF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 41,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. Grid Metals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.27.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. Its principal properties include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; the East Bull Lake Palladium Property in Ontario; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

