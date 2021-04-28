Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Decreases By 83.7%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the March 31st total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

HYLS opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $49.29.

