Short Interest in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Decreases By 85.7%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FPXE stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $33.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned about 2.61% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

