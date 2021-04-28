Short Interest in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Grows By 920.0%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 920.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of EIC remained flat at $$15.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,894. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. Eagle Point Income has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Point Income stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

