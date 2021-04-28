Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Expands By 435.3%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 435.3% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DTCWY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DTCWY stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

