Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Rises By 514.3%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 514.3% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CNFR opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Conifer will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNFR shares. TheStreet upgraded Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

