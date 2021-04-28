Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Decreases By 94.3%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the March 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of CMWAY stock opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.143 dividend. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.58%.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

