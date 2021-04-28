Short Interest in China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) Decreases By 81.9%

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the March 31st total of 370,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,751,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CHNC opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. China Infrastructure Construction has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get China Infrastructure Construction alerts:

China Infrastructure Construction Company Profile

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. offers concierge medicine through its membership-based model in the Houston Metro area, Texas. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for China Infrastructure Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Infrastructure Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.