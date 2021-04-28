Short Interest in Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Declines By 95.6%

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the March 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CELTF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,550. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

