Short Interest in Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Rises By 587.0%

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 587.0% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of CDYCF stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Cardero Resource has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
Cardero Resource Company Profile
