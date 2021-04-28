Short Interest in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Decreases By 84.7%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the March 31st total of 263,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Broadway Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Broadway Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

