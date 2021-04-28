Short Interest in Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Declines By 91.1%

Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AXPWQ opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Axion Power International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
Axion Power International Company Profile
Recommended Story: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Axion Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axion Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.