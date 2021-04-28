Short Interest in Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Declines By 91.1%

Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXPWQ opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Axion Power International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Axion Power International Company Profile

Axion Power International, Inc focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

