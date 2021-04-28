Short Interest in Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Declines By 98.6%

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the March 31st total of 1,690,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

ALFFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Alfa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Alfa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alfa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Alfa stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,425. Alfa has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

Alfa, SAB. de C.V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, recycled PET, and caprolactam; and chemical specialties and industrial chemicals.

