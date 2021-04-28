Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Increased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,480,118,000 after acquiring an additional 75,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,903 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP traded up $121.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,278.55. The stock had a trading volume of 147,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,797. The company has a market cap of $156.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 812.07, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $595.03 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,142.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1,138.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,343.57.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

