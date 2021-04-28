Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.21 and last traded at $61.67. Approximately 131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 128,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.73.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $877.25 million, a PE ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

In other news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Aschleman sold 5,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $1,318,573. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

