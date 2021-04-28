Shoals Technologies Group’s (SHLS) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $49.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $870,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

