Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FOUR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average is $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $104.11.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $10,939,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,566,762 shares of company stock valued at $237,413,900. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

