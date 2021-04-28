Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Trading Up 6.3%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 13,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,577,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

