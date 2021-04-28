Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.