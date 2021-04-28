Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 70 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $178.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $183.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

