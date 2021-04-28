Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 645 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,066,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,762,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $67.41.

