Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 544 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $142,625,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,156,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,148,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

DVY opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.71.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

