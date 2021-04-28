Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in JD.com were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,565,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.05. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.58 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.