Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 121.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Regis were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Regis by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regis in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Regis in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000.

Regis stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Regis Co. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market cap of $443.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.71.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

