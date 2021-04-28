Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,218,292 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

